Albany Woman charged with plotting ISIS bomb attack on New York State Capitol

Jessica Bowie buying items to build an explosive device. (Department of Justice)

Bowie posted anti-American messages online, including “Praise be to Allah for September 11th.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Jessica Bowie, 35, of Albany, New York, appeared in federal court on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS after authorities accused her of planning to bomb the New York State Capitol, kill state senators and then flee to ISIS-controlled territory in Syria.

Law enforcement arrested Bowie on Aug. 19 as she took possession of what she believed was an explosive device intended for an attack targeting the Capitol and New York State senators, federal authorities said.

Investigators said Bowie visited the Capitol grounds several times and photographed the building while preparing for the alleged attack.

She was also observed purchasing items needed to construct an explosive device.

“I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting. I want them to lose a lot of important documents as well,” Bowie said, according to the criminal complaint.

She also said, “I want it to have a affect on the American system. And destroy some of the taghut.”

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said Bowie allegedly intended to cause mass casualties and extensive damage before leaving the United States.

“As alleged, Bowie plotted to deploy an explosive device at the New York State Capitol, intending to kill public officials and to destroy ‘as much of the building as possible’ before fleeing to ISIS-controlled territory in Syria,” Eisenberg said.

The complaint also alleges Bowie posted anti-American messages online, including “Praise be to Allah for September 11th” and “When I can migrate, I will poison these infidels.”

Authorities said she recorded and distributed online her “Bayah,” a formal oath of allegiance to ISIS.

FBI National Security Branch Operations Director Matt Fodor said authorities detected the alleged plot before Bowie could carry it out.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service, New York State Police and Albany Police Department.

Trial Attorney Ryan D. White of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard Belliss and Joseph Hartunian for the Northern District of New York are prosecuting the case.