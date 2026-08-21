WATCH: Inside the 44 year search for fallen IDF soldier Yehuda Katz August 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-inside-the-44-year-search-for-fallen-idf-soldier-yehuda-katz/ Email Print Sgt. Yehuda Katz went missing during the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub, a fierce clash between IDF and Syrian forces that killed 20 Israeli soldiers and left six soldiers unaccounted for. After 44 years of uncertainty, a covert intelligence operation in Syria recovered his remains, closing the search for the missing from that battle as he was laid to rest today. fallen soldierIDFSyria