Woman arrested for alleged New York Capitol bomb plot

The New York State Capitol building in Albany, New York. (Shutterstock)

Investigators discovered audio recordings in both English and Arabic in which Bowie pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror organization, commonly known as ISIS or Daesh.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Federal authorities arrested Jessica Bowie, a 35-year-old Albany resident, on Wednesday following an investigation into an alleged plot to attack New York State’s capitol building.

The FBI charged Bowie with providing material support to a terrorist organization after she allegedly planned to detonate explosives at the government building located less than two miles from her home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of New York, she converted to Islam approximately five years ago and subsequently underwent what investigators describe as rapid radicalization through social media platforms.

She created multiple accounts using Islamic names, many of which were repeatedly suspended for violating platform policies.

“Praise God for September 11,” Bowie wrote, according to testimony from Craig Tremaroli, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albany office.

Tremaroli stated that investigators discovered audio recordings in both English and Arabic in which Bowie pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror organization, commonly known as ISIS or Daesh.

The investigation began after Bowie engaged in conversations with a confidential FBI source posing as an ISIS intermediary between mid-July and mid-August of this year.

During these exchanges, she revealed her intention to carry out an attack on the New York State Capitol building and requested assistance in executing the plan.

“I want to strike the enemies of God,” Bowie told the undercover source while detailing her plans.

FBI surveillance teams documented five separate visits she made to the capitol building during this period, during which she photographed the area and gathered information about the structure and its surroundings.

“I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting,” she wrote in one message included in the criminal complaint. She explained that she selected the state capitol because it was more accessible to her.

“Ideally it would be the White House with the president,” she admitted to the source, “but that’s even harder work.”

Over the past month, Bowie met with additional FBI confidential sources and expressed hope that she could escape after carrying out the attack in order to execute future plans.

One source provided her with $200 to purchase materials for making explosive devices, which she bought at a Home Depot store on August 5.

Last week, she also requested to obtain a handgun. “That way, if police approach me during the operation, I can shoot back,” she explained.

Authorities arrested her on Wednesday when she arrived at a meeting with the confidential sources to purchase the weapon and ammunition.

John A. Cercone, an assistant U.S. attorney, stated that his office will continue to thwart terror plots and protect American citizens.

“Today’s announcement will have a deterrent effect on anyone undergoing radicalization in this country,” Cercone emphasized.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul thanked law enforcement for their dedicated work. If convicted, Bowie faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.