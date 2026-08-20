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WATCH: ‘We prepared 5,000 graves for US invaders,’ says Iranian cemetery official

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Tehran public cemetery director Mohammad-Javad Tajik stated that the regime dug 5,000 graves in the desert near Tehran, saying however U.S. troops arrive, by air or by land, they will surely die.

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