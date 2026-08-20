WATCH: ‘We prepared 5,000 graves for US invaders,’ says Iranian cemetery official

Tehran public cemetery director Mohammad-Javad Tajik stated that the regime dug 5,000 graves in the desert near Tehran, saying however U.S. troops arrive, by air or by land, they will surely die.

Tehran Public Cemetery Director Mohammad-Javad Tajik: We Have Prepared 5,000 Graves in the Desert for the Americans; If They Invade Iran, They Will Inevitably Die pic.twitter.com/jRl5YRivrw — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 20, 2026