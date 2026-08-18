Ben-Gvir: Israel is building death row wing, hanging facility for terrorists

A resident of the area who intentionally kills someone in a terrorist attack is subject to the death penalty unless a military court finds special circumstances warranting life imprisonment.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Tuesday that Israel is building a dedicated death row wing and hanging facility in central Israel to carry out death sentences for terrorists under a law approved by the Knesset in March.

Construction on the facility has been underway in recent weeks, Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday. Plans call for condemned prisoners to be housed in a separate wing, with a designated hanging facility located at its center.

“We promised — we are delivering,” Ben-Gvir said. “I promised to worsen the conditions of terrorists in prisons — we delivered. I promised to pass the death penalty law for terrorists — we passed it. And now the death row wing and the execution facility are also beginning to take shape.”

The facility will also include viewing areas where victims and their families can witness executions. Bereaved families designated as official visitors will be permitted to enter the wing and observe the process.

“We are making history,” Ben-Gvir said. “Our terrorists deserve only one thing — death by hanging.”

The Knesset approved the death penalty law for terrorists in March by a vote of 62-48.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the vote and supported the legislation, although it had enough votes to pass without him.

Under the law, the defense minister instructed the commander of IDF forces in the area to amend security regulations in Judea and Samaria.

A resident of the area who intentionally kills someone in a terrorist attack is subject to the death penalty unless a military court finds special circumstances warranting life imprisonment.

Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed the required amendment in May.

“The era of containment is over. Terrorists who murder Jews will not sit in prison under comfortable conditions, will not wait for deals and will not dream of release — they will pay the heaviest price,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the time.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the High Court of Justice after the law passed, arguing that capital punishment causes a “severe and irreversible violation of the right to life” and disproportionately violates human rights.