WATCH: Chicago locals rally behind Jewish doctor after he was viciously harassed by antisemitic mob

Robert Steinberg, a Chicago doctor, attempted to speak in support of Israel at a village meeting, where he was called a “baby killer” and subjected to other antisemitic rhetoric, sparking a massive local mobilization in support of the Jewish doctor.

A Jewish doctor in Chicago was threatened by a gatherings of Jew haters. The police allowed it to continue. pic.twitter.com/WrEC7ZqQ99

A couple of weeks ago, a beloved doctor showed up in Hoffman Estates to speak as a community member.

He was harassed by a pro-Palestinian mob, interrupted, and chased out of the building while being called a “baby killer.”

Why? Because he had a Star of David around his neck.… pic.twitter.com/ItfqtVBpHY

— Chicago Jewish Alliance (@ChicagoJewAlly) August 18, 2026