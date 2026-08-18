WATCH: Chicago locals rally behind Jewish doctor after he was viciously harassed by antisemitic mob August 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chicago-locals-rally-behind-jewish-doctor-after-he-was-viciously-harassed-by-antisemitic-mob/ Email Print Robert Steinberg, a Chicago doctor, attempted to speak in support of Israel at a village meeting, where he was called a “baby killer” and subjected to other antisemitic rhetoric, sparking a massive local mobilization in support of the Jewish doctor. A Jewish doctor in Chicago was threatened by a gatherings of Jew haters. The police allowed it to continue. pic.twitter.com/WrEC7ZqQ99 — Israel Now (@neveragainlive1) August 15, 2026 A couple of weeks ago, a beloved doctor showed up in Hoffman Estates to speak as a community member. He was harassed by a pro-Palestinian mob, interrupted, and chased out of the building while being called a “baby killer.” Why? Because he had a Star of David around his neck.… pic.twitter.com/ItfqtVBpHY — Chicago Jewish Alliance (@ChicagoJewAlly) August 18, 2026 AntisemitismChicagodoctor