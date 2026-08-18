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WATCH: Chicago locals rally behind Jewish doctor after he was viciously harassed by antisemitic mob

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Robert Steinberg, a Chicago doctor, attempted to speak in support of Israel at a village meeting, where he was called a “baby killer” and subjected to other antisemitic rhetoric, sparking a massive local mobilization in support of the Jewish doctor.

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