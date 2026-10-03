WATCH: Trump sends congratulatory message to Yaniv Hayun – ‘Big fan of his’ October 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-sends-congratulatory-message-to-yaniv-hayun-big-fan-of-his/ Email Print President Trump sent a message to Yaniv Hayun, the Israeli who stopped the FlyDubai hijacking, congratulating him on his heroic act, calling him “my kind of man” and saying he is a big fan. “He’s my kind of guy. He can be my plumber, he can be whatever he wants to be." President @realDonaldTrump salutes Israeli flyDubai hero Yaniv Hayoun, who helped take down the terrorist pilot. pic.twitter.com/fPIWSmCdUJ — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 3, 2026 Donald TrumpFlyDubaiYaniv Hayun