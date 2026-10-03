Search

WATCH: Trump sends congratulatory message to Yaniv Hayun – ‘Big fan of his’

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-sends-congratulatory-message-to-yaniv-hayun-big-fan-of-his/
Email Print

President Trump sent a message to Yaniv Hayun, the Israeli who stopped the FlyDubai hijacking, congratulating him on his heroic act, calling him “my kind of man” and saying he is a big fan.

>