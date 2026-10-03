WATCH: Trump sends congratulatory message to Yaniv Hayun – ‘Big fan of his’

President Trump sent a message to Yaniv Hayun, the Israeli who stopped the FlyDubai hijacking, congratulating him on his heroic act, calling him “my kind of man” and saying he is a big fan.

“He’s my kind of guy. He can be my plumber, he can be whatever he wants to be."

President @realDonaldTrump salutes Israeli flyDubai hero Yaniv Hayoun, who helped take down the terrorist pilot. pic.twitter.com/fPIWSmCdUJ

— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 3, 2026