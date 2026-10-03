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WATCH: Irish official rips mic from Israeli reporter confronting player over slurs

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An Irish press official snatched the microphone from Israeli reporter Moti Pashchatzky after he confronted an Irish player over anti-Israel slurs, abruptly cutting off the exchange.

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