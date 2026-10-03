WATCH: Irish official rips mic from Israeli reporter confronting player over slurs October 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irish-official-rips-mic-from-israeli-reporter-confronting-player-over-slurs/ Email Print An Irish press official snatched the microphone from Israeli reporter Moti Pashchatzky after he confronted an Irish player over anti-Israel slurs, abruptly cutting off the exchange. Massive respect to the Ireland press officer, Kieran Crowley, for calling out the israeli nonsense and ending the press conference Been following Ireland for as long as I can remember and never have we had to deal with rubbish like this… pic.twitter.com/QPjsuSV5QT — IrishPropaganda🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) October 3, 2026 Disgraceful incident❗️ Absolutely shameful: during the press conference, an Irish FA official tried to snatch the microphone away from Moti Pashchatzky, an Israeli journalist, after he asked the Ireland coach about his players allegedly swearing at the Israeli players. pic.twitter.com/PZYnxDyy9u — Sport5 (@sport5il) October 3, 2026 anti-IsraelIrelandSoccer