WATCH: Irish official rips mic from Israeli reporter confronting player over slurs

An Irish press official snatched the microphone from Israeli reporter Moti Pashchatzky after he confronted an Irish player over anti-Israel slurs, abruptly cutting off the exchange.

Massive respect to the Ireland press officer, Kieran Crowley, for calling out the israeli nonsense and ending the press conference

Been following Ireland for as long as I can remember and never have we had to deal with rubbish like this… pic.twitter.com/QPjsuSV5QT

— IrishPropaganda🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) October 3, 2026