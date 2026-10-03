WATCH: Netanyahu speaks with Indian pilot, hero of flydubai flight

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu video called Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and praised his heroism after the FlyDubai captain, stabbed by his co-pilot, fought him off long enough to open the cockpit door and level the plane.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation with the Indian pilot from the flight from Dubai, Captain Smith Machchhar:

"You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day."… pic.twitter.com/WZz8lti4N9 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 3, 2026