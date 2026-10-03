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WATCH: Netanyahu speaks with Indian pilot, hero of flydubai flight

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu video called Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and praised his heroism after the FlyDubai captain, stabbed by his co-pilot, fought him off long enough to open the cockpit door and level the plane.

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