Bilzerian slams Jewish political rival as ‘Shylock, Satanic w—’

Dan Bilzerian has referred to Rep. Fine as a “fat disgusting Jew” and accused him of wanting his constituents to “die for Israel.”

By World Israel News Staff

Senior Republican and Democratic politicians have condemned an antisemitic campaign ad released by social media personality Dan Bilzerian, who is running for Congress in Florida and has made hateful attacks against his Jewish Republican rival, Rep. Randy Fine, a central feature of his campaign.

The AI-generated advertisement targeting Fine, a Republican representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District, uses a series of extreme antisemitic slurs and accusations, including calling him a “Satanic whore,” “Shylock,” “Jewish supremacist” and “child rapist.”

The video also makes a veiled reference to Adolf Hitler, describing him as “that Austrian painter” and asking whether his mission should be “revisited” — an apparent reference to the Nazi regime’s campaign to exterminate European Jewry.

The advertisement has been viewed more than 1.4 million times, according to the campaign’s critics.

Bilzerian has made anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric a prominent component of his campaign. An analysis by the Combat Antisemitism Movement found that approximately one-third of Bilzerian’s campaign content focused on Jews and Israel.

In previous statements, Bilzerian has referred to Fine as a “fat disgusting Jew” and accused him of wanting his constituents to “die for Israel.”

The campaign has drawn an unusually bipartisan condemnation from some of the highest-ranking figures in Congress, with both Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denouncing Bilzerian’s attacks.

“The vile attack ads against Congressman Randy Fine in Florida’s 6th District are disgusting and should be condemned by all political leaders on the Right and Left. Antisemitism and outward hatred of Jewish communities have no place in our politics or in America, and we will continue to call them out wherever they arise,” Johnson posted on X.

Jeffries similarly condemned the campaign, writing that “the hateful campaign being run by Daniel Bilzerian in Florida is blatantly antisemitic and shocks the conscience.”

He added that “people of goodwill regardless of political affiliation must reject his vile attacks on the Jewish community. This cannot and will not stand.”