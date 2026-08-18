Trump rules out Iran talks as missiles target UAE, ship in Strait of Hormuz

Washington is considering a complete withdrawal from the Gulf and the evacuation of U.S. bases in Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington has no talks planned with Iran and will maintain its naval blockade, as missiles were fired toward the United Arab Emirates and a ship came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sirens sounded in the UAE on Aug. 18 after authorities in Abu Dhabi reported that missiles had been launched toward the country.

Separately, a British maritime trade agency reported an Iranian attack against a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, saying one person was injured by missile fire.

“There are no talks or discussions taking place, or planned, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The naval blockade remains in full force. The Strait of Hormuz is open and operational. All naval mines have been removed or detonated,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Trump also spoke by phone with the president of the United Arab Emirates.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties in the interests of both countries. They also reviewed recent developments in the Middle East and exchanged views.

The developments came as The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Pentagon is reassessing the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, including whether American forces should withdraw from the Persian Gulf.

Washington is considering a complete withdrawal from the Gulf and the evacuation of U.S. bases in Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar after the facilities proved particularly vulnerable during the war, the newspaper reported.

Eight people, including officials and others familiar with the issue, told The Washington Post that the Pentagon was conducting the broader review.

Two people familiar with the ongoing assessment said one of the central questions is whether forces should be withdrawn from the Persian Gulf, where major U.S. military bases have sustained damage during months of Iranian attacks.

The damage has given the Pentagon an opportunity to reconsider how it deploys forces in the region. The Defense Department has already indicated that the affected bases may not be rebuilt to their pre-conflict condition.