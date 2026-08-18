New US initiative tackles mental health impact of campus antisemitism

Anti-Israel protesters chain themselves to a gate at Columbia University. (X Screenshot)

A 2026 Brandeis University study found that 47% of Jewish college students surveyed had experienced prejudice because of their Jewish identity, while 37% said their campus was hostile toward Jews.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A new U.S. initiative aims to help colleges recognize and address the mental health effects of antisemitism on Jewish students, with up to 25 colleges and universities set to participate during the 2026-27 academic year.

The initiative is a partnership between the Ruderman Family Foundation, a Boston-based philanthropy focused in part on mental health, and Project Shema, a nonprofit that provides education and training on contemporary antisemitism and Jewish inclusion.

The Ruderman Family Foundation brings expertise in mental health, while Project Shema provides training on antisemitism and Jewish inclusion.

The initiative will target institutions that train future psychologists, social workers and counselors.

Clark University’s Psychology Department is among the first programs participating.

The initiative will work with administrators, counseling center staff and program leaders to incorporate antisemitism education into training for future mental health professionals.

The partnership comes as Jewish students report significant levels of antisemitism and hostility on U.S. campuses.

A 2026 Brandeis University study found that 47% of Jewish college students surveyed had experienced prejudice because of their Jewish identity, while 37% said their campus was hostile toward Jews.

The national study included students from more than 300 colleges and universities.

“Antisemitism doesn’t just affect Jewish students’ sense of belonging. It can have a profound impact on their mental health and well-being,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation.

He said addressing the impact requires “collaboration, education, and a commitment to building more inclusive campus communities.”

Kara A. Wilson, Project Shema’s chief strategy officer, said Jewish students face “complex identities and forms of harm that are often misunderstood,” particularly in campus discussions involving Israel and the Palestinians.

Such discussions can make it more difficult for educators and mental health professionals to recognize when anti-Jewish bias is affecting Jewish students, according to the initiative.

The initiative will incorporate mental health material developed with Dr. Miri Bar-Halpern into Project Shema’s antisemitism training.

The material will help participants recognize anti-Jewish bias, better understand Jewish identity and develop strategies for creating more inclusive campus environments.