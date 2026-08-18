El-Sayed: ‘Rashida Tlaib is like my sister’

Streamer Hasan Piker, left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., center, and Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speak in the green room before a campaign event for El-Sayed, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

El-Sayed previously appeared at a Democratic Socialists of America event alongside Tlaib, headlining a fundraiser that brought in roughly ten thousand dollars for the Detroit Democratic Socialists of America chapter.

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed described Rep. Rashida Tlaib as his “older sister” during a recent campaign event, pointing to the close political alliance between the candidate and the progressive House Squad, whose members have unified in endorsing his bid.

“Rashida’s like my older sister…every time I make a mistake, I get the text message; she’s like…very much older sister energy,” El-Sayed said during the gathering, characterizing their relationship in personal rather than merely political terms.

The entire Squad—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Summer Lee, D-Pa.; Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.; and Greg Casar, D-Texas—have endorsed El-Sayed ahead of the Michigan primary.

Many Squad members have past or ongoing affiliations with the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization El-Sayed is attempting to distance himself from as he seeks to present himself as a viable candidate in a battleground state.

El-Sayed previously appeared at a Democratic Socialists of America event alongside Tlaib, headlining a fundraiser that brought in roughly ten thousand dollars for the Detroit Democratic Socialists of America chapter.

The unified Squad endorsement carries both strategic advantage and political risk.

The support gives Republicans an early line of attack should El-Sayed advance to the general election against more centrist primary opponents.

Republicans have seized on the Squad alignment.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee criticized El-Sayed’s partnership with the Squad as evidence of an “extreme Medicare for All, defund the police, abolish ICE, and anti-America agenda.”

El-Sayed’s public positioning as a moderate in a swing state mirrors a broader Democratic strategy of rallying the party’s progressive base while managing ideological distance for general election viability.