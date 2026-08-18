IDF Targets Hamas Nukhba commanders planning attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza

Hamas terrorists arrive at a site where they were searching for the remains of hostages in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

One of the Hamas terrorists targeted in the strike had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre, according to the IDF.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Israeli military struck a group of Hamas Nukhba commanders meeting in the Shati area of the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, targeting terrorists it said were planning terror attacks against IDF troops operating in Gaza.

The IDF said the Hamas commanders were attacked from the air to eliminate the threat they posed to Israeli forces.

The group included a company commander, three platoon commanders, and several additional Hamas terrorists.

One of the Hamas terrorists targeted in the strike had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre, according to the IDF.

The military initially announced that it had carried out an airstrike against several Hamas commanders in Shati, saying the terrorists had been preparing plans to attack IDF forces deployed in the Gaza Strip.

In a subsequent update, the IDF provided additional details about the targets, identifying several of those present as commanders in Hamas’ Nukhba forces. The military said the commanders were meeting when they were struck.

The IDF said it took measures before carrying out the attack to reduce the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians. It did not immediately provide information on casualties or say whether the Hamas commanders targeted in the operation had been killed.

The military said it would provide further information on the results of the strike at a later time.

IDF forces operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement, the military said.

The IDF said its forces would continue operating against immediate threats while maintaining their deployment in the Gaza Strip. Tuesday’s strike was carried out against Hamas terrorists, whom the military said were actively advancing plans for attacks against those forces.