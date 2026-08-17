Smotrich criticizes Kushner-Hamas talks, encourages continued assassinations of terror leaders

Minister of Finance and head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Smotrich has repeatedly advocated Israeli sovereignty over Gaza and the establishment of new Jewish settlements in the territory.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized negotiations with Hamas following U.S. envoy Jared Kushner’s meeting with a delegation from the terrorist group in Cairo starting Sunday, saying Israel should instead continue targeting its leaders.

Smotrich objected to holding talks with the group responsible for the October 7 massacre and called for Israel’s military campaign against its leadership to continue.

He praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his “resolute stance” in refusing to accept a 15-point plan that calls for Hamas to disarm in phases while the IDF withdraws from Gaza.

Smotrich pointed to Netanyahu’s stated objective of destroying Hamas, saying that goal is “incompatible with conducting negotiations with Hamas leaders, who should not be alive at all.”

The finance minister also argued that Netanyahu’s objectives for Gaza remain only “halfway there.”

He said completing them would require Israel to take full control of the Gaza Strip and establish Israeli communities there.

Smotrich has repeatedly advocated Israeli sovereignty over Gaza and the establishment of new Jewish settlements in the territory.

He said plans have already been completed for three settlements in northern Gaza and are awaiting government approval.

His comments came as discussions continued over the future of Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

CNN reported that Netanyahu was reluctant to advance the plans. The Prime Minister’s Office subsequently said Netanyahu and the Board of Peace had held “deep and constructive discussions” and agreed to establish two working groups.

One group will concentrate on the disarmament of Hamas and the broader demilitarization of Gaza.

A second working group will address civilian infrastructure and public health needs in the Gaza Strip, including sanitation and access to clean water.

Kushner’s meeting with the Hamas delegation in Cairo began Sunday.

The talks come as the 15-point plan under discussion envisions a phased process in which Hamas would surrender its weapons while Israeli forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.