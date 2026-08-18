WATCH: Grotesque antisemitic display unfolds outside Israeli embassy in Washington

Anti-Israel demonstrators covered the street in red paint to mimic blood, while a person dressed as Prime Minister Netanyahu pretended to launch missiles and coffins draped in Palestinian flags were laid across the street.

🇺🇸 Washington, D.C. | August 2026: Antisemitic extremists turned the street outside the Israeli Embassy into a grotesque spectacle of Jew hatred. Blood-red liquid covered the pavement. Israel’s prime minister was depicted dancing in blood. Antisemitic banners, graves, and… pic.twitter.com/4IeMbk7hVm — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) August 18, 2026