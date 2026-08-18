Search

WATCH: Grotesque antisemitic display unfolds outside Israeli embassy in Washington

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-grotesque-antisemitic-display-unfolds-outside-israeli-embassy-in-washington/
Email Print

Anti-Israel demonstrators covered the street in red paint to mimic blood, while a person dressed as Prime Minister Netanyahu pretended to launch missiles and coffins draped in Palestinian flags were laid across the street.

>