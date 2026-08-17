Israel, US Agree on Gaza Security Red Lines

Israeli officials said the key test will be whether Hamas actually gives up its weapons, as the American representatives told Netanyahu it would.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US officials accepted Israel’s key security conditions for Gaza during a four-hour meeting Monday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner, and Gaza Board of Peace CEO Nikolay Mladenov, an Israeli official told Kan News.

The understandings include no Israeli withdrawal from the Yellow Line without Gaza’s demilitarization.

Israel would retain freedom to act against immediate threats, while complete disarmament, particularly of heavy weapons, would be required before reconstruction begins.

Israeli officials said the key test will be whether Hamas actually gives up its weapons, as the American representatives told Netanyahu it would.

The Prime Minister’s Office described the talks as “in-depth and constructive discussions.” The sides agreed to establish two forums, one addressing Gaza’s demilitarization and another dealing with infrastructure and residents’ needs.

CNN separately cited an Israeli source as saying Kushner told Netanyahu “not to create obstacles” to President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Netanyahu said advancing the plan was “problematic” because of Israel’s approaching elections.

Sky News reported that Netanyahu opposed withdrawing from the Yellow Line at this stage and sought to preserve Israel’s freedom of military action against Hamas. The report said Washington wants an IDF withdrawal to proceed gradually alongside Hamas’ disarmament, while Israel is demanding that Hamas disarm before any significant withdrawal.

The talks followed a separate meeting between Kushner and Hamas representatives, Kan News reported Sunday night. Hamas presented several conditions for advancing to Gaza’s next phase, while mechanisms were discussed that could allow Hamas to operate solely as a political movement and seek international legitimacy.

Hamas demanded an end to targeted killings of its operatives in Gaza and arrests in the West Bank so it could participate freely in upcoming Palestinian elections. It also sought an IDF withdrawal to a line leaving Israel in control of about 40% of Gaza.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported that Kushner and Mladenov rejected Hamas’ proposal to store its weapons inside Gaza. They instead demanded that Hamas surrender its weapons for removal from the Strip and dismantle its infrastructure there.

Kushner and Mladenov later met with President Isaac Herzog.