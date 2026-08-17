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WATCH: NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire reveals love for Israel, Torah in Hall of Fame speech

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Newly inaugurated NBA Hall of Famer Amar’e Stoudemire opened up about his 20-year secret of learning Torah and how it influenced his move to Israel to play basketball and learn more about Judaism.

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