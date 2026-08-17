WATCH: NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire reveals love for Israel, Torah in Hall of Fame speech

Newly inaugurated NBA Hall of Famer Amar’e Stoudemire opened up about his 20-year secret of learning Torah and how it influenced his move to Israel to play basketball and learn more about Judaism.

"I was learning Torah secretly for 20 years." At his Hall-Of-Fame induction, Amar'e Stoudemire talks about his love of Torah and Israel. pic.twitter.com/9e7BWhCUa6 — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) August 17, 2026