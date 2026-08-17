WATCH: Israeli police thwart tunnel building effort near Jerusalem

A 36-year-old Arab was arrested by Israeli Border Police after admitting to digging a tunnel near the Jerusalem security wall, intending to infiltrate Israel, potentially foiling a significant terror plot.

Jerusalem Border Police officers caught a Palestinian digging a shaft near the separation barrier in Qalandiya. During questioning, he said he intended to dig a tunnel in order to infiltrate into Israel.

This is how terror attacks are prevented before they happen. pic.twitter.com/TCFQceCpWU

— נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) August 17, 2026