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WATCH: Israeli police thwart tunnel building effort near Jerusalem

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A 36-year-old Arab was arrested by Israeli Border Police after admitting to digging a tunnel near the Jerusalem security wall, intending to infiltrate Israel, potentially foiling a significant terror plot.

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