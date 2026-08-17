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WATCH: Trump threatens to bomb Oman ‘if they get in the way,’ advises Iran to surrender

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Speaking to Fox News, President Trump called on Iran to raise the white flag of surrender while threatening to attack Oman if it moves forward with a deal to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Iran.

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