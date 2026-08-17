WATCH: Trump threatens to bomb Oman ‘if they get in the way,’ advises Iran to surrender August 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-threatens-to-bomb-oman-if-they-get-in-the-way-advises-iran-to-surrender/ Email Print Speaking to Fox News, President Trump called on Iran to raise the white flag of surrender while threatening to attack Oman if it moves forward with a deal to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Iran. Trump to Fox News: Iran should raise the white flag of surrender. They’re good poker players, but they’re dying. pic.twitter.com/7pJo8tSdxf — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 17, 2026 BREAKING: Trump to Fox News: If Oman gets in the way, we will bomb the shit out of them. pic.twitter.com/1UOaTlzbfD — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 17, 2026 CENTCOMDonald TrumpIranOman