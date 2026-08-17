WATCH: Trump threatens to bomb Oman ‘if they get in the way,’ advises Iran to surrender

Speaking to Fox News, President Trump called on Iran to raise the white flag of surrender while threatening to attack Oman if it moves forward with a deal to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Iran.

Trump to Fox News: Iran should raise the white flag of surrender. They’re good poker players, but they’re dying. pic.twitter.com/7pJo8tSdxf — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 17, 2026