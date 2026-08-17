WATCH: Kushner says Iran not interested in a sensible deal

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner gave an update on ongoing negotiations with the Iranian regime, saying back-channel communications have never been more robust, while also noting the regime isn’t interested in doing anything that makes sense.

"Right now, they're not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us." Special Envoy Jared Kushner told Fox News about Iran. "They have to be willing to make a real deal." pic.twitter.com/gjueF6ndA6 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 17, 2026