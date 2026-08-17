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WATCH: Kushner says Iran not interested in a sensible deal

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U.S. envoy Jared Kushner gave an update on ongoing negotiations with the Iranian regime, saying back-channel communications have never been more robust, while also noting the regime isn’t interested in doing anything that makes sense.

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