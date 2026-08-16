Iran announces $30,000 reward for killing or capturing American soldiers

Hatami did not specify where or when Iranians were expected to encounter US military personnel who could be targeted under the offer.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran’s military is offering rewards of up to $30,000 for killing or capturing US soldiers, with women eligible for twice that amount, despite the absence of US ground troops in Iran apart from a search and rescue operation for a missing American airman.

Army chief Amir Hatami announced the bounty after what he described as widespread interest among Iranians in taking part, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Hatami said the initiative had been developed following a “large number of requests” to participate.

He did not specify where or when Iranians were expected to encounter US military personnel who could be targeted under the offer.

“Anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel will receive a reward equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion tomans from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army,” Hatami said.

The toman is an informal unit equivalent to 10,000 Iranian rials.

“Courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action will receive double the reward,” Hatami added, potentially raising the payment to $60,000 for a woman who kills or captures a US service member.

Hatami said the money for the rewards would be provided by “the Iranian people.”

The Iranian army chief also renewed Tehran’s demand that US forces leave the Middle East and said American forces should no longer enter several waterways bordering Iran.

Hatami said “they no longer have permission to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman or the Strait of Hormuz.”

The offer comes after Iranian officials previously promoted financial rewards for killing US President Donald Trump.

On May 15, senior lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said a proposed parliamentary measure included a €50 million reward for Trump’s killing, Iran International reported.