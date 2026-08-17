Likud primary opens with half of current MKs facing possible ouster

Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on August 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Netanyahu plans to insert at least eight reserved candidates in the top 20 slots.

By David Israel, TPS

Likud members began voting Monday morning in the ruling party’s primary to determine its candidate slate for the upcoming October 27 Knesset election.

An estimated 150,000 registered party members are eligible to vote at polling stations across Israel.

The primary is expected to be a particularly competitive contest, with roughly half the party’s current MKs projected to lose their seats to younger candidates.

Recent changes to the party’s internal rules have given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Likud chairman, greater authority to reserve specific positions on the party’s final Knesset list.

Netanyahu plans to insert at least eight reserved candidates in the top 20 slots.

Netanyahu also reserved safe spots for Defense Minister Israel Katz and for Haim Katz, who holds the Tourism, Health, and Construction and Housing portfolios.

An unprecedented 100,000-member turnout is widely expected. Polls close at 9:00 PM.

Unlike Likud, most major Israeli parties do not hold open primaries to select their Knesset candidates.

The Democrats held their primary in July, while Religious Zionism also conducted an internal primary.

Other major parties, including Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beiteinu, and Shas, are expected to determine their candidate lists through party institutions or other internal selection processes.