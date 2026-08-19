Iran eyes European targets – report

The prevailing sense in Tehran is that another direct confrontation is no longer a question of “if” but “when.”

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

Iran is preparing to strike American military targets in Europe should tensions with the United States escalate further, according to a report published in the British Financial Times.

Sources close to the regime in Tehran told the newspaper that Iran is examining the possibility of attacking U.S. assets in southeastern European countries.

While Iranian officials have previously threatened to expand their range of fire beyond the Middle East in the event of further escalation, this marks the first time specific European targets have been identified.

According to information obtained by the newspaper, Iranian planners have identified specific potential targets on the continent.

One is the Bezmer Air Base in Bulgaria, which the Bulgarian government confirmed last month has been used by American refueling aircraft.

Cyprus is also on Iran’s target list, where a British base was hit by a drone strike this past March.

“Retaliation Will Not Remain Within Middle Eastern Borders”

“The Iranian message is clear: if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to escalate the confrontation, retaliation will not remain within Middle Eastern borders,” one source told the Financial Times. If the U.S. goes too far, Iran will defend itself at any cost, leave the region, and strike Europe as well.”

Western experts assess that Iran’s threat against Europe is “real, but limited.”

Iran possesses medium-range ballistic missiles, such as the Shahab series, capable of reaching targets in southern and southeastern Europe.

Regime sources in Tehran claim that last month’s attack on an American base in Jordan, which killed three soldiers, was “the most accurate” long-range strike Iran has executed.

Tehran Raises the Stakes

The prevailing sense in Tehran is that another direct confrontation is no longer a question of “if” but “when.”

Talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz remain stalled, and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has recently appointed hardliners to key security and military positions.

This move is seen as a clear signal to the West: if you cannot reach agreements with the moderates, you will have to deal with the most extreme elements.

Beyond missile threats, Iran is reportedly considering attacks on additional critical infrastructure.

Sources revealed that Tehran is examining the possibility of targeting undersea fiber-optic communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz in case of escalation.

President Trump has made clear that there are currently no talks between Washington and Tehran and has previously warned that any Iranian attack on a ship in Hormuz would result in the U.S. destroying Iranian infrastructure such as a bridge or power station.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei denied claims by the United Arab Emirates that Tehran fired two ballistic missiles toward it.

“This behavior contradicts the principle of good neighborliness and undermines ongoing efforts to strengthen trust between countries in the region and prevent escalation,” Baghaei stated.