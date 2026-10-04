UK: Iranian asylum seekers accused of scouting synagogue, Jewish museum for terror attack

Two Iranian nationals who crossed into Britain by small boat seeking asylum have been charged with plotting a terrorist attack against Manchester’s Jewish community, allegedly under the direction of a third person believed to be operating from Iran.

Prosecutors say Rahman Salehi and Salam Ahmadyan conducted “hostile” surveillance on Yom Kippur, scouting the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park Synagogue — where two Jewish worshippers were killed in an attack last year. The pair allegedly sought equipment for a homemade bomb using chlorine and brake fluid, while receiving instructions from their suspected Iran-based handler. One of the men had already been granted asylum; the other’s application remained pending.

The case comes amid mounting British concerns over alleged Iranian operations on UK soil, including a separate suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford, a base used by US forces for operations against Iran. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned that Tehran “targets our Jewish communities” through proxies and criminal networks. Iran denies involvement.