UK: Iranian asylum seekers accused of scouting synagogue, Jewish museum for terror attack October 4, 2026 British police (Shutterstock) British police (Shutterstock) UK: Iranian asylum seekers accused of scouting synagogue, Jewish museum for terror attack Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/uk-iranian-asylum-seekers-accused-of-scouting-synagogue-jewish-museum-for-terror-attack/ Email Print Two Iranian nationals who crossed into Britain by small boat seeking asylum have been charged with plotting a terrorist attack against Manchester’s Jewish community, allegedly under the direction of a third person believed to be operating from Iran. Prosecutors say Rahman Salehi and Salam Ahmadyan conducted “hostile” surveillance on Yom Kippur, scouting the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park Synagogue — where two Jewish worshippers were killed in an attack last year. The pair allegedly sought equipment for a homemade bomb using chlorine and brake fluid, while receiving instructions from their suspected Iran-based handler. One of the men had already been granted asylum; the other’s application remained pending. The case comes amid mounting British concerns over alleged Iranian operations on UK soil, including a separate suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford, a base used by US forces for operations against Iran. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned that Tehran “targets our Jewish communities” through proxies and criminal networks. Iran denies involvement. IranJudaismLondonManchesterpoliceTerrorUKUK Jewish CommunityUnited Kingdom