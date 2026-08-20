European powers condemn E1 plan, warn of sanctions against Israel

The countries also called on Israel to end settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

France, Germany, Britain and Italy jointly condemned Israel’s publication of a tender Thursday for 1,234 housing units in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, calling for the plan to be withdrawn and warning it could damage Israel’s international standing.

“The Israeli government’s decision to issue tenders for construction in the E1 settlement project is unacceptable,” the four countries said.

They said E1 construction would harm prospects for a two-state solution by dividing the Judea and Samaria and disrupting territorial continuity between Palestinian areas.

The countries also called on Israel to end settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria.

“Not only will they take us further away from peace, but they will further damage Israel’s international standing,” the statement said.

Finance Minister and Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich rejected the criticism during a ceremony marking the renewed return to the Kadim settlement in northern Samaria, which was evacuated during the disengagement 21 years ago.

“The British Mandate in the Land of Israel is over. We will not accept dictates from foreign countries,” Smotrich said.

Smotrich said he had decided to advance E1 construction to “eliminate the idea of a Palestinian state” and connect Jerusalem with Ma’ale Adumim.

He also dismissed the prospect of sanctions and called on Yachad! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot to state whether he would allow E1 construction to continue under a future government.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband separately called the project “unacceptable, destructive — and puts the two-state solution at risk.”

Britain summoned Christian Cantor, chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy, over the decision.

Miliband said he had told Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that Israel should halt the E1 plans, withdraw the tender and stop settlement expansion.

Miliband said Britain would announce measures in the coming weeks targeting Israeli government policies and people involved in settlement expansion.

The tender has an Oct. 19 submission deadline, about a week before the elections.

A European diplomat said Israel had previously promised European countries that E1 construction would not advance and said European governments were discussing whether to take measures against Israel before the elections.