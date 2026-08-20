Tucker Carlson claims Israel pushed him to falsely accuse Hunter Biden of keeping child porn on laptop

Tucker Carlson says Israel to blame for his false reporting on about Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop.

By World Israel News Staff

Tucker Carlson has claimed that Israeli figures were responsible for feeding his former Fox News program false allegations that Hunter Biden’s laptop contained sexually abusive material involving minors, saying the information came from a person connected to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Carlson made the allegation during a lengthy interview with Hunter Biden released last week, as the former president’s son engaged in a media blitz that has included conversations with prominent conservative personalities who spent years criticizing him.

Discussing the flood of claims that circulated after material from Biden’s laptop became public ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Carlson said one particularly explosive accusation had been presented to his program as fact.

“The allegation that there was abusive minors proven on the laptop — that came from the Israelis,” Carlson told Biden.

Carlson said the claim was relayed directly to a producer on his Fox News program by a man whom he described as “connected to Netanyahu.”

“They were behind that,” Carlson said.

Carlson did not identify the individual he was referring to, provide evidence establishing a connection to the Israeli government or Netanyahu, or offer additional details that would substantiate his account.

The allegation is distinct from the broader question of whether the laptop and material taken from it were authentic.

Subsequent forensic examinations established that substantial amounts of data attributed to Hunter Biden were genuine.

The Washington Post commissioned two security experts to examine a copy of the hard drive and reported in 2022 that nearly 22,000 emails could be cryptographically verified.

The experts found no clear evidence that the data they examined had been fabricated, although they cautioned that the drive had passed through numerous hands and that much of the larger trove could not be independently authenticated.

The laptop contained extensive material concerning Biden’s personal life, drug addiction and business activities, as well as photographs and videos of Biden and adult women.

However, no credible evidence has emerged supporting the allegation Carlson discussed that the laptop proved sexual abuse of children.

The laptop became one of the most contentious stories of the closing weeks of the 2020 election after the New York Post began publishing emails and other material it said had been obtained from a computer Biden left at a Delaware repair shop.

A copy of the device’s data ultimately reached Rudy Giuliani, then President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, who provided material to the Post.

Twitter temporarily restricted sharing of the New York Post stories, while Facebook limited their distribution pending fact-checking, moves that prompted accusations from Republicans that major technology companies had intervened to protect Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The controversy intensified after 51 former intelligence officials signed a statement saying the emergence of the material had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The signatories also explicitly acknowledged that they did not know whether the emails were genuine and had no evidence that Russia was responsible for their release.

Some of the laptop’s contents were later authenticated by multiple news organizations, making the initial handling of the story by news outlets, technology companies and intelligence veterans an enduring political controversy.

Carlson himself devoted substantial attention to the laptop while hosting his prime-time Fox News program, frequently using Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and personal problems to attack the Biden family.

His latest comments marked a notable reversal on at least some of the more sensational claims that surrounded the laptop.

Carlson and Biden also have a personal history that predates their later political antagonism.

The two were once neighbors in Washington and their families were friendly. Emails subsequently authenticated by The Washington Post showed that Carlson and his wife sought Hunter Biden’s assistance in 2014 when their son, Buckley, was applying to Georgetown University.

Carlson acknowledged the former relationship in a 2022 interview, saying, “Hunter Biden was my neighbor. Our wives were friends. I knew him well.”

Emails examined by the Post also showed Carlson thanking Biden for helping with his son’s application and, on another occasion, attempting to assist Biden when he was facing damaging press coverage.