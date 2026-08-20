WATCH: Polish taxi driver kicks out Jewish passenger – ‘You are animals’

In Warsaw, a Jewish woman was thrown out of a taxi after the driver discovered she was Jewish, accusing her of murder and calling her an animal.

🚨BREAKING In Warsaw, a taxi driver threw a Jewish woman out of his car: "You're Jewish, you kill people. That's why I refuse to take you." pic.twitter.com/9OuZDWhKZU — Aleksey The Great 🇷🇺🎖 (@aleksthgrt) August 19, 2026