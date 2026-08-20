Australia summons Israeli envoy as dispute over aid workers’ deaths deepens

World Central Kitchen workers in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 16, 2024. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

IDF personnel unsuccessfully attempted for approximately 30 minutes to contact WCK representatives and verify the identity of those in the vehicles before the strikes were carried out.

By David Israel, TPS

Australia has condemned Israel’s decision not to pursue criminal proceedings over the deaths of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom and six colleagues from World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza, describing bilateral relations as “difficult.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday that Australia was “outraged” by the decision, which she said the Australian government learned of shortly before it was announced on World Humanitarian Day.

“The Australian Government learned of Israel’s decision late last night, moments before it was announced,” Wong said. She added that the decision was “especially insulting to Zomi’s loved ones, humanitarians and all Australians.”

Wong summoned Israel’s ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman, to Parliament House to convey her government’s objections.

Newman expressed “deep sorrow and grief” to Frankcom’s family but defended the Israeli decision, saying that “Israel had no intention to attack or injure in any way the aid workers that were on the convoy.”

“The decision is that there’s no criminal liability. We must respect that conclusion,” Newman said.

The decision followed an examination by Israel’s Military Advocate General into the April 1, 2024, deaths of seven WCK employees and the destruction of their vehicles in Deir al-Balah.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) examination, troops mistakenly identified the WCK convoy as being under Hamas control after observing an armed man and several vehicles near the convoy.

The troops believed the convoy had been seized by Hamas terrorists.

The examination said WCK had hired armed security personnel without coordinating their presence with the IDF.

After aid was unloaded, several people entered vehicles that deviated from the prearranged route, contributing to the troops’ mistaken assessment.

IDF personnel unsuccessfully attempted for approximately 30 minutes to contact WCK representatives and verify the identity of those in the vehicles before the strikes were carried out.

The examination identified serious operational failures.

The brigade’s humanitarian assistance officer and chief of staff were removed from their positions, while four senior commanders, including the Southern Command chief, were reprimanded.

However, after reviewing the findings, the Chief Military Prosecutor determined that the commanders’ decisions did not create reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct.

As a result, no criminal investigation or further legal action was warranted.

Wong said Frankcom “represented the best of Australia” and that her family “deserves justice.”

“This decision falls far short of the accountability we expect,” she said.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of exploiting humanitarian operations in Gaza, including by embedding operatives within or operating alongside civilian and aid infrastructure.

Israel has said such activity complicates efforts to distinguish combatants from civilians and can put humanitarian personnel at greater risk.

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 others captive.