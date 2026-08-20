WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter pummels anti-Israel activist after issuing challenge August 20, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-mma-fighter-pummels-anti-israel-activist-after-issuing-challenge/ Email Print Palestinian anti-Israel activist Ido Amiaz issued a challenge for any pro-Israel personality to come fight him in Tel Aviv, and Shimon Smotritsky, a professional MMA fighter, showed up and knocked him flat in just under two minutes. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/fBmUpUYFfZsbKFiD.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/pkzFgP_DvvdYp0w0.mp4 anti-IsraelMMAShimon Smotritsky