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WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter pummels anti-Israel activist after issuing challenge

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Palestinian anti-Israel activist Ido Amiaz issued a challenge for any pro-Israel personality to come fight him in Tel Aviv, and Shimon Smotritsky, a professional MMA fighter, showed up and knocked him flat in just under two minutes.

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