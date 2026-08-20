Trump launches ‘economic D-Day’ against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, takes questions during a media conference at the end of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

President Trump announces ‘most crushing economic operation ever,’ threatens countries providing lifelines to the regime.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced what he described as the most severe economic campaign ever imposed on a country, declaring an “ECONOMIC D-DAY” against Iran and warning foreign governments and companies that they could face major penalties if they continue providing Tehran with economic lifelines.

The announcement represents a sharp escalation of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign following the failure of a 60-day diplomatic push to produce a broader agreement with Tehran.

Trump said the new measures would target not only Iran but countries that allow their banks, businesses, airports or government institutions to help the Islamic Republic evade its growing economic isolation.

“No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social. “TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it.”

“Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

Trump argued that the Islamic Republic is “on the ropes” and “hanging by a thread,” leaving it highly vulnerable to the new economic “D-Day.”

“Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread. Today, I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.”

“Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat. These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

Trump did not immediately spell out what additional sanctions or enforcement measures would make up the new operation, or precisely what penalties would be imposed on third countries that continue economic ties with Iran.

The language of the announcement, however, points toward an expanded use of secondary sanctions designed to force foreign governments, financial institutions, shipping companies and other businesses to choose between maintaining ties with Iran and retaining access to the United States and its financial system.

The administration has already been intensifying its effort to disrupt Iranian oil exports, shipping networks, exchange houses and other mechanisms used by Tehran to move money despite existing sanctions. The Treasury Department has also targeted vessels and companies accused of helping Iran’s shadow fleet and financial networks.

Trump’s announcement came shortly after the expiration of a 60-day period established under a June agreement intended to pave the way toward a permanent end to the nearly six-month conflict and resolve disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz.

The negotiating period expired Monday without a final agreement.

Trump said Tuesday that there were “no talks or conversations” taking place or scheduled with Tehran, contradicting more optimistic statements from other officials about continuing diplomatic contacts. Iran, meanwhile, has said it remains open to diplomacy but has rejected American demands it considers tantamount to surrender.

A central point of contention remains the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has maintained that the strategic waterway will not fully reopen unless Washington ends its blockade of Iranian ports, lifts sanctions and meets other Iranian conditions. The United States has rejected those demands and insists Tehran cannot be allowed to control the strait.

Economic pressure on Iran has already been increasing across the region. The United Arab Emirates this week suspended trade and financial transactions with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching ballistic missiles toward maritime traffic near the Emirates. Iran denied responsibility.