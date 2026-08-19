WATCH: IDF Chief of Staff visits Syria buffer zone

Touring the southern Syria buffer zone, IDF Chief Eyal Zamir vowed Israel will never allow hostile forces near its borders and will strike whenever necessary.

Chief of Staff Zamir toured southern Syria a day after the strike on Syrian Airbase: "We will not allow hostile forces to entrench along our borders." pic.twitter.com/tD9FpyGngU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 19, 2026