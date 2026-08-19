WATCH: Iranian officials repeatedly threaten the US – compilation August 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-officials-repeatedly-threaten-the-us-compilation/ Email Print Throughout the war with Iran, regime officials have threatened the U.S. and several other countries with military action, while also repeatedly threatening the life of President Trump and other prominent officials. MEMRI TV Compilation – Threats By Iranian Government, Military, And Political Leaders: May-August 2026 pic.twitter.com/3yvEKeanSS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 18, 2026 Donald TrumpIranian regimeTerrorismthreats