FBI: 63% of religious hate crimes in 2025 targeted Jews

Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FBI data shows Jewish Americans faced nearly two-thirds of all reported religious hate crimes nationwide.

By World Israel News Staff

The majority of religiously motivated hate crimes in the United States are directed against Jews, with Jewish Americans accounting for a staggering 63 percent of religion-based hate crime incidents despite making up only about 2 percent of the U.S. population, according to FBI statistics.

Of the 2,408 religion-based hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2025, 1,528 involved Jewish victims.

The figures mean that, on average, a hate crime targeting Jews was reported approximately every six hours.

Jewish Americans also accounted for 14 percent of all hate crimes reported in the United States, including crimes motivated by factors other than religion, such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The second-most targeted religious group was Muslims, who reported 205 hate crime incidents in 2025. By comparison, the FBI figures indicate that Jewish Americans experienced approximately seven times as many religion-based hate crime incidents.

The statistics come amid a series of high-profile attacks against Jews in the United States over the past year, including several deadly incidents.

Three Jewish people were murdered in 2025 in attacks motivated by their Jewish identity or support for Israel.

In Boulder, Colorado, an Egyptian national attacked a pro-Israel rally with firebombs, killing an 82-year-old woman. In a separate incident in Washington, DC, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in the United States were shot and killed by a gunman who said he carried out the attack on behalf of the “Free Palestine” movement.

The FBI data also recorded 162 violent assaults against Jewish people motivated by their identity.

The figures do not include the broader range of antisemitic incidents that may not meet the FBI’s definition of a hate crime, meaning the statistics represent only a portion of the hostility and violence experienced by Jewish Americans.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), pointed to the human cost behind the statistics and warned against interpreting any decline in overall numbers as evidence that antisemitism is no longer a serious threat.

“Behind every one of these numbers is a person who was targeted simply for being Jewish, whether through vandalism, intimidation, or violence. In 2025, that hate turned deadly, not just here at home, but around the world. 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in the Jewish diaspora in more than three decades, with 20 people murdered globally simply for being Jewish,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, in a media statement.

“We cannot allow a modest yet positive decline in the topline domestic numbers to obscure the reality that antisemitism remains one of the most persistent and dangerous forms of hate in this country and beyond.”