Hasan Piker’s brother is a space engineer with security clearances who’s worked on Air Force One and nuclear ‘doomsday plane’

Murat has a close relationship with his brother Hasan and has been a recurring character on his social media channel for years while he worked at Boeing.

By Jon Levine, The Washington Free Beacon

Hasan Piker’s younger brother is an aerospace engineer with security clearances who spent years working on U.S. military projects for Boeing, projects that include Air Force One and the top-secret “doomsday plane” designed for nuclear war.

Murat Piker, an engineer who spent more than a decade at Boeing, regularly appears on his older brother’s controversial social media channel and has also accompanied him to events.

Hasan has emerged as a national lightning rod in the 2026 midterm elections, serving as an increasingly controversial surrogate for Democratic candidates like Abdul El-Sayed and Francesca Hong.

Hasan has also declared that “America deserved 9/11,” bragged about his support for Hamas, spoken in favor of Iran’s right to defend itself, and blamed Iran’s “death to America” and “Great Satan” rhetoric on the United States “messing around in the Middle East.”

He’s also said that the reaction to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson “was not so negative” because Thompson “was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder” in his capacity as a health insurance executive.

Murat worked as a full-time employee at Boeing for more than a decade, departing of his own volition earlier this year, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. It is not clear where he is working now.

“My background includes significant experience at Boeing Defense & Space, where I led mechanical design and integration for next-generation satellite structures, managed high-pressure anomaly investigations, and defined structural interfaces across subsystems,” Murat notes on his LinkedIn page, which says he worked at Boeing on “Space Vehicle Structures Design.”

“I hold a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering from UCLA and possess active Security Clearances,” his bio adds. Like his big brother, he did his undergraduate studies at Rutgers in New Jersey.

Murat and Hasan Piker were born in New Jersey but did their primary and secondary schooling in Turkey, something an earlier LinkedIn profile for Murat once noted but no longer does.

Murat’s work on Air Force One was buried in an unctuous profile of Hasan in Rolling Stone, published on Aug. 9, 2026, for which the writer interviewed Hasan and Murat together, apparently at Hasan’s $3.3 million home in Los Angeles.

The interview refers to Murat’s “old job as an aerospace engineer at Boeing” (according to his LinkedIn, which is not updated; he was a full-time employee at Boeing in September 2023 and likely worked there for a significant amount of time thereafter).

“I actually worked on VC-25B a little bit,” Murat told Rolling Stone—which noted it was the technical classification for the presidential plane.

“‘Yeah,’ Piker butts in, ‘on the toilet. Don’t let him act like he did anything cool,'” the older brother retorts, according to Rolling Stone.

Boeing is currently working on two new presidential planes—VC-25A and VC-25B. The orders were placed in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term and have run late and billions of dollars over budget, much to the president’s frustration.

Press accounts have cited security clearance issues for workers as one reason for the delays. The jets are scheduled for delivery to the United States in 2028.

A source familiar with Murat’s work at Boeing said he was not assigned to the VC-25B program and lacked the proper security clearance, but Murat’s claim to Rolling Stone is backed up by a public CV listing a series of high-security military jet projects, and the Air Force One program, under enormous time pressure from Trump, is widely reported to have pulled in engineers from across Boeing and its contractors.

Murat had a “top secret” security clearance, according to a person familiar with his work history.

Indeed, on his public LinkedIn profile, Murat says he worked on a number of important military jet projects, including the E-6B “doomsday plane.”

The militarized Boeing 707 is designed to keep the president and his high command connected to the U.S. nuclear arsenal during a nuclear war if ground communications are disrupted.

Murat’s projects for Boeing have also included the E-3 AWACS, better known as the Boeing E-3 Sentry.

The plane serves as an “airborne warning and control system” and has “integrated command and control battle management … surveillance, target detection, and tracking” capabilities according to a fact sheet from the U.S. Air Force.

Murat’s LinkedIn also notes he worked on the E-7 AEW&C, which the Air Force calls “a combat-proven force multiplier that provides unparalleled abilities to scan the skies, communicate with surface, ground, and air assets, and enable integration across the joint force.”

He also says he’s worked on the XLUUV, also known as the Boeing Orca, a cutting-edge undersea Navy drone used for mine warfare.

Reached for comment, Boeing said it relies on the U.S. government to determine who has security clearances.

“As a matter of privacy and security, Boeing does not disclose information about the specific work statement of former employees,” a Boeing spokesperson told the Free Beacon.

“Boeing employees are only granted and maintain security clearances after successfully completing the rigorous background check and vetting process administered by the United States government.”

Murat has a close relationship with his brother Hasan and has been a recurring character on his social media channel for years while he worked at Boeing, where he is sometimes called “Mu-Dog.” The pair has streamed together from Japan and France.

Hasan and Murat watched the launch of the ViaSat-3 F1 satellite on May 1, 2023, a project Murat told his brother on the show he spent years working on.

“So what happens if SpaceX fucks this up and it blows up?” Hasan Piker joked.

“Don’t put things like that out into the universe. It’s going to be a success,” Murat scolded while laughing nervously.

Murat appears well-versed in the lingo and philosophies of the so-called Manosphere, where Hasan dwells when he’s not engaged in far-left and anti-American advocacy.

During the 2023 satellite launch, the two spent 90 minutes opining on the various beliefs of incels, which Murat noted was “emo for people who don’t get laid.”

Even when his brother is not on the show, Hasan has often run defense for him.

When some fans questioned why Murat would work for Boeing, given the company’s role in weapons development, Hasan offered this defense in an August 2022 livestream: “Do you see Murat on Twitter saying ‘yeah I work at Boeing and have no problem with that,'” Piker said.

“You think he doesn’t want to work for NASA? He loves NASA. He wants to work for NASA.”

Murat’s LinkedIn also says he’s worked on the CST-100 Starliner, a spacecraft Boeing has been developing and testing for NASA.

When one commenter attacked Murat for not earning enough money as an engineer, Hasan brought out his own checkbook.

“You will never make as much money as I do for the rest of your f—king life no matter how hard you try,” Hasan said in a video from April 2023. “Shut the f—k up.”

The younger Piker, it seems, has done well enough—living in a $1.24 million apartment in Culver City in the Los Angeles area, records show.

The Piker brothers are from a wealthy Turkish family, and Hasan himself, as he often points out, makes a lot of money as an influencer.

Murat frequently appears with his brother at events, functioning as a de facto wingman, photos show.

While he’s more often a silent partner on the show, Murat has spent years making casual appearances as the elder Piker made an increasingly incendiary reputation for himself.

In addition to once declaring that “America deserved 9/11,” Hasan has praised Mao Zedong as “one of the great leaders of this world.”

He has also openly supported terrorism.

“I’m a lesser evil voter and therefore I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time,” Hasan said during an April 2026 appearance on the liberal podcast Pod Save America. He has also called Ultra-Orthodox Jews “inbred.”

“I do not have a single issue with Hezbollah as a form of militancy trying to incur penalties on the genocidal state of Israel,” he said on a Twitch stream with Ethan Klein in May 2025.

In June of that year, when Hasan was asked on another podcast about his favorite flag, he responded, “Hezbollah.”

Murat’s private life appears more sedate than that of Hasan, who frequently boasts about his sexual conquests and promiscuity.

Murat recently married a woman who works in the tech industry, tying the knot in September 2025 and going on an African honeymoon.