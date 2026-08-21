Father of 2022 Tel Aviv terrorist killed after attempted stabbing of Israeli soldier in Jenin

The IDF said Central Command and the Judea and Samaria Division are carrying out a broader campaign against terrorists and inciters.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Fathi Hazem, the father of the terrorist who killed three Israelis in a 2022 Tel Aviv shooting attack, was killed in Jenin overnight after pulling a knife and attempting to stab an Israeli soldier who was arresting him, the IDF said.

Soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion were operating in Jenin, conducting searches and arresting suspects wanted for questioning by the Shin Bet. Hazem was among those sought for questioning.

The troops reached Hazem’s home to arrest him. During the arrest, he drew a knife and attempted to stab the soldier carrying it out.

A second soldier providing close protection saw the attack and opened fire, killing Hazem.

The IDF praised the soldier for acting to prevent his fellow soldier from being harmed. The IDF and Shin Bet are investigating the incident.

Hazem previously held a senior position in the Palestinian security forces.

He was also involved in smuggling weapons to a terrorist network in Jenin that was dismantled during Operation Iron Wall and had repeatedly incited in support of the network.

The IDF said Central Command and the Judea and Samaria Division are carrying out a broader campaign against terrorists and inciters seeking to inflame tensions and encourage attacks.

Hazem’s son, Raad Hazem, carried out the April 2022 shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, killing three civilians.

Raad Hazem entered Israel through a breach in the security barrier in the Jenin area before traveling to Umm al-Fahm and then taking a bus to Tel Aviv. After the shooting, he planned to remain in hiding until the Passover Seder and carry out another attack.

About 1,000 police officers, Yamam counterterrorism officers, Border Police personnel, Shin Bet agents and IDF troops deployed to search for him.

The night after the attack, security forces received information about his location after he had hidden in a mosque in Jaffa. He was killed following a gunbattle.