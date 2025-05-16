WATCH: Former hostage Omer Shem Tov testifies about horrific Hamas captivity May 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-omer-shem-tov-testifies-about-horrific-hamas-captivity/ Email Print Omer Shem Tov endured 450 days of unimaginable darkness, starvation, and psychological torment in Hamas captivity—emerging as a haunting yet powerful testament to human resilience, moral conviction, and the silent suffering still endured by those left behind. HamashostageOmer Shem Tov