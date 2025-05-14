NHL suspends Florida Panthers’ minority owner after heated Israel defense goes viral

Shortly afterward, Cifu issued an apology through the Panthers organization.

By Jewish Breaking News

NHL officials have suspended Florida Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu indefinitely after a series of inflammatory social media posts defending Israel and criticizing Canada during a heated exchange with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

Following his team’s 2-0 victory in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday, Cifu responded angrily to a fan who compared controversial hits in the playoff series to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Hey what’s worse, using headshots to win a series or using starvation as a weapon to win a war?” wrote the Leafs fan, who goes by “Dr. Grizzo” on X.

Quickly escalating beyond hockey, Cifu’s response turned personal by writing, “Actually being a whiny dope anti-semite is clearly worse.”

After the fan replied that disapproval of “using starvation as a weapon” doesn’t make someone a bigot and made a derogatory comment about Cifu’s political views, Cifu fired back with: “Eat s— 51st state anti-semite loser. Israel now and forever. Until every [sic] last Hamas rat is eliminated.”

Shortly after the exchange, Cifu made his account private before deactivating it completely, according to the New York Post. Known for his pro-Israel stance, his account bio had included the word “Israel” followed by five Israeli flag emojis.

“The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate,” league officials wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL.”

League administrators added that an in-person meeting will be scheduled between Cifu and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at a date to be determined.

Shortly afterward, Cifu issued an apology through the Panthers organization.

“Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media,” he said. “My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions.”

Game 5 of the Panthers-Leafs series heads to Toronto tonight night with the teams deadlocked at two games apiece.