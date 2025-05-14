IDF twice warns Houthis to evacuate without a retaliatory strike

Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend an anti-U.S. demonstration in Yemen. (AP/Hani Mohammed)

Last week, the head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, announced that the terror group would continue its attacks against Israel despite a ceasefire with the United States.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Twice this week, the IDF has warned civilians in Yemen to evacuate following a Houthi missile attack without a retaliatory Israeli strike following the warning.

Houthi missiles sent Israelis to shelters early on Sunday, and the IDF ordered civilians to evacuate certain areas in Yemen, but no Israeli strike followed.

Similarly, another missile attack on Wednesday morning was followed by a similar warning from Israel, but Israel’s military did not strike.

When asked why Israel was attacked twice and gave two evacuation warnings without a retaliatory strike, the Prime Minister’s office and the military declined to comment.

Sources have offered several explanations, including the desire to save the expense of attacking the Houthis every time they launch missiles.

Another possible reason is to avoid footage of battles during US President Donald Trump’s Middle East visit.

Israel’s evacuation orders included Ras Isa Port, Hodeidah Port, and Al-Salif Port.

The warning to evacuate was delivered by IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee, who told civilians in Yemen, “Due to the terrorist Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your safety until further notice.”

The terror group’s missiles fired at Israel were intercepted by Arrow interceptors and American THAAD anti-ballistic missiles.

Although the missiles didn’t directly cause injuries, one woman was hurt while making her way to a shelter.

Last week, the head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, announced that the terror group would continue its attacks against Israel despite an impending ceasefire with the United States, citing the continuing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump announced that he had made a deal with the Houthis that the US would cease its strikes against them in exchange for an agreement that they would no longer disrupt trade routes.

Although the US and Israel have been engaged in strikes against the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group, an Israeli source said Trump did not consult with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would cease strikes against the Houthis.