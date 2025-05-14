Pregnant woman among two seriously injured in terrorist shooting attack in Samaria

car at the scene of terrorist shooting in Samaria, May 15, 2025 (Telegram screenshot)

The terrorist who fired the shots is still at large, and the IDF is searching for them.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A pregnant woman and a man were critically injured after a terrorist opened fire at the Bruchin and the Peduel Junction in Samaria on Wednesday night.

MDA EMTs and paramedics brought the woman in her 30s and the man in his 40s to Beilinson Hospital for treatment.

The terrorist who fired the shots is still at large, and the IDF is searching for them.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the shooter aimed at three vehicles but hit one and that they pointed lasers at the car before shooting at it.

The IDF said, “A terrorist fired at an Israeli vehicle. The attack resulted in various degrees of injuries to two Israeli civilians. They are now receiving medical treatment.”

MDA paramedic Erez Fogel reported, “We left in an ambulance from a nearby community and immediately arrived at the scene. We saw a private vehicle on the side of the road with bullet holes.”

He continued, “Inside the vehicle was the driver, a woman in her 30s, unconscious with severe gunshot injuries. In the seat next to the driver was a male around 40 years old, fully conscious, also suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was trying to treat the injured woman next to him and tried to stop her bleeding.”

“We got both of them out of the car and provided medical treatment. We put the female into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated her to the hospital while performing resuscitation efforts, as her condition was critical. The male was evacuated in another intensive care ambulance, fully conscious, in serious condition,” Fogal concluded.

The medical staff is reportedly working to save the life of both the mother and the fetus.

Following the terror attack, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett wrote on X/Twitter: “I pray with all my heart for them. One thing is clear: if there is no security in Samaria, there will be no security in Tel Aviv. The enemy wants to murder us everywhere. We must eliminate them.”