Trump admin sanctions network that ships Iranian oil, worth billions, to China

The smuggling network operates on behalf of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and its front company, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars.

By JNS

The U.S. federal government announced on Tuesday sanctions against an international network accused of smuggling billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil to China.

“The revenue from the sale of this oil funds the development of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, nuclear proliferation and Iran’s terrorist proxies, including the Houthis’ attacks on Red Sea Shipping, the U.S. Navy and Israel,” Tammy Bruce, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman, stated.

“Today’s action underscores our continued focus on intensifying pressure on every aspect of Iran’s oil trade, which the regime uses to fund its dangerous and destabilizing activities,” state Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.

“The United States will continue targeting this primary source of revenue, so long as the regime continues its support for terrorism and proliferation of deadly weapons,” Bessent stated.

The smuggling network operates on behalf of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and its front company, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars, Bruce stated.

“As long as Iran devotes its illicit revenues to funding attacks on the United States and our allies, supporting terrorism around the world and pursuing other destabilizing actions, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable,” she said.