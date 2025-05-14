Trump meets with Syria’s president, calls for Israel peace deal

President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, May 14, 2025. (X)

President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, after offering sanctions relief while pressing Syria to normalize ties with Israel, expel Palestinian terrorists.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump met with Ahmed al-Sharaa – a former rebel leader who now serves as President of Syria – during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The two leaders met in Riyadh Wednesday morning, during an economic summit hosted by the Saudi government.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present during the meeting.

Trump met with al-Sharaa, who recently met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, for roughly half an hour, marking the highest-level meeting ever between an American official and a Syrian leader.

Earlier in the summit, Trump had announced his plans to offer sanctions relief to Syria – a move Damascus has indicated it would be willing to make concessions for in order to achieve.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump announced Tuesday.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Trump pressed the Syrian leader to commit to normalizing relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords and instructing foreign terrorists and militia members aligned with foreign governments to leave the country.

Thousands of pro-Iranian terrorists, including members of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, operated in Syria prior to the fall of the Assad government, and many are believed to still be operating in the country.

At a meeting with Gulf leaders Wednesday, Trump confirmed that a Syrian-Israeli peace deal was on the table.

“We are currently exploring normalizing relations with Syria’s new government, as you know, beginning with my meeting with President Ahmed al-Sharaa.”

During his meet with al-Sharaa, Trump also urged Syria to deport all Palestinian terrorists present in the country, and cooperate with the U.S. in combating the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) terror group.

Trump also urged Syria to assume control of ISIS detention centers in northeastern Syria, Trump said.

The meeting came after Trump called on Saudi Arabia to also normalize relations with Israel under the auspices of the Abraham Accords.