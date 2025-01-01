Israeli first responders develop AI system to predict medical emergencies

United Hatzalah first responder organization teams up with former members of elite IDF intel unit to create new artificial intelligence system which can predict medical emergencies before they happen – with the aim of cutting response times and saving more lives.

By World Israel News Staff

In a pioneering technological development for emergency medical services, the Israeli first responder organization United Hatzalah has developed an advanced artificial intelligence system designed to predict and preempt medical emergencies across Israel.

The AI system, developed by veterans of the Israel Defense Forces elite intelligence Unit 8200 and members of United Hatzalah’s Operations and Technology Department, aims to dramatically reduce emergency response times and thus save more lives. The system is currently operational and is available to the organization’s 8,000 volunteers countrywide.

By analyzing 18 years of historical emergency data, the AI technology creates city-specific predictive models that calculate risk factors including weather conditions, terrain, and time of day.

The technology dynamically repositions emergency responders to high-risk areas before incidents potentially occur, representing a significant shift from traditional reactive emergency services to a proactive, predictive model.

During a three-month pilot program conducted by the organization, the system achieved a 85% accuracy rate in predicting locations and times of emergency events.

Emergency responders utilized the system’s insights to optimize their positioning and shift allocations, enabling them to be strategically positioned even before an incident transpired.

This innovative approach means that instead of simply responding to emergencies, United Hatzalah can now potentially prevent or mitigate critical situations through intelligent, data-driven positioning of medical personnel.

The system’s ability to analyze complex variables and predict high-risk scenarios marks a significant milestone in emergency medical service technology.

As the system evolves and enhances its predictive capabilities through the continuous processing of daily data, it is poised to set a new standard in proactive emergency response and save more lives through intelligent prediction and strategic positioning of medical resources.

“This technology represents a paradigm shift in emergency response,” said Dovie Maisel, United Hatzalah VP of Operations.

“It transforms our volunteer EMTs from reactive to proactive responders, cutting crucial minutes from response times and optimizing patient care. This innovation sets a new benchmark for emergency medical services worldwide and enables us to save more lives every day.”