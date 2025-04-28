Iran deflects massive cyberattack day after port explosion, Tehran claims

Tehran claims major cyberattack attempted against Iranian infrastructure one day after a massive explosion at Iran’s largest port leaves dozens dead, over one thousand people injured.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran fended off a massive cyberattack on its national infrastructure, Tehran claimed, following a massive explosion at an Iranian port on Saturday.

On Monday, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that on Sunday, Iran had successfully fended off “one of the most extensive and complex cyberattacks against its infrastructure.”

The CEO of the country’s Telecommunication Infrastructure Company, Behzad Akbari, told Tasnim that “by the grace of God and the efforts of security and technical teams” the attack was foiled, but provided no details.

The alleged cyberattack came a day after a massive explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

The explosion, which killed at least 40 people and injured over 1,200, is said to have originated in a storage area where chemicals used for missile fuel were kept.

Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the explosion, with officials declining to provide a cause for the incident.

An Iranian member of parliament, Mohammad Saraj, accused Israel on Sunday of orchestrating the explosion, claiming tehran had acquired “clear evidence” of the Jewish state’s involvement.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that internal elements within the country were involved in planting the explosives at Shahid Rajaee Port. There is clear evidence indicating Israeli involvement,” Saraj said.

An Israeli official cited by Israel’s Channel 12 denied that Israel was responsible for the port explosion.