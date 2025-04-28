Trump losing support among US Jews over talks with Iran

A majority of American Jews back military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, should talks fail to secure a new agreement, poll finds.

By World Israel News Staff

US President Donald Trump is hemorrhaging support among American Jews, including those who voted for him last year, as growing numbers sour on his handling of nuclear talks with Iran, a new poll shows.

The survey, conducted as part of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) Jewish Voice Index for April, measuring sentiment among American Jews, reveals a significant drop in confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the Iranian nuclear issue.

American-Jewish approval for Trump’s handling of the issue has declined ever since the US launched indirect talks with Iran in Oman.

April’s poll was conducted before Trump’s latest statement, published on Monday morning, in which he expressed optimism regarding the prospects for an agreement.

In early April, Trump announced the beginning of talks between his Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the Iranian foreign minister.

These talks are currently underway, and Trump’s goal is to complete them within two months from the start of negotiations.

According to the new JPPI poll, nearly half (49%) of respondents said they have no confidence at all that Trump will do the right thing regarding Iran.

Less than a third (30%) said they have “a little” confidence, while just 15% said they have “a lot” of confidence that Trump will act correctly in dealing with Iran.

By comparison, when Trump first took office, 30% of respondents said they had “a lot” of confidence in him regarding Iran.

The decline in trust is also evident when examining the percentage of respondents who say they have no confidence at all in Trump’s handling of Iran.

In January, about a third (31%) expressed no confidence.

This month, half (49%) of the panel members expressed no confidence.

This downward trend appears across all ideological groups among American Jews.

Even when breaking it down by voting patterns, there was a drop among Trump voters:

In January, 70% of Trump voters said they had “a lot of confidence” in him with regards to Iran.

This month, fewer than half (44%) of them say the same.