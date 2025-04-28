Lebanon cracking down on Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel – report

Lebanon’s military has reportedly identified terrorists linked to Hamas who launched rockets at Israel earlier this year in violation of the ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

The Lebanese government is working to crack down on the Hamas terror organization’s operatives responsible for a series of rocket attacks on Israel earlier this year which violated an ongoing ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, a Lebanese news outlet reported.

On Monday, An-Nahar claimed that the Lebanese army is attempting to apprehend the Hamas terrorists involved in the rocket attacks on northern Israel last month.

The attacks were carried out north of the Litani River, which effectively delineates the boundary between southern and central Lebanon.

Under the terms of the November ceasefire agreement, brokered by France and the Biden administration, Israel is permitted to operate militarily against immediate terrorist threats south of the Litani River.

However, terrorist forces north of the Litani must be reported to an international commission, which assesses the threat they pose, before Israel can strike.

Israel has repeatedly accused the Lebanese military of dragging its feet in implementing the November ceasefire deal, in particular its obligation to police all of Lebanese territory and to disarm terrorist groups, including Hezbollah.

According to Monday’s report, Lebanon’s Military Intelligence Directorate has identified the suspected Hamas terrorists involved in the March rocket attacks, and believes four of the suspects have found refuge in the villages of Mieh Mieh and Ain al-Hilweh, while a fifth is thought to be in Burj al-Barajneh.

The Lebanese army is reportedly insisting that the terrorists turn themselves in, and has refused overtures from Hamas to meet with officials from the group until the suspects have been taken into custody.

Former Hamas politburo chief Khaled Mashal is said to have been in contact with a Lebanese official, in a bid to intervene on behalf of the terrorists behind the rocket attack.

The Gaza-based terror group has claimed that the terrorists acted on their own, without receiving guidance from the Hamas leadership. Hamas has claimed it has agreed to help ensure the terrorists turn themselves in, while lamenting that were wanted since they “do not wish to harm the Lebanese people.”