WATCH: Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of southwestern France hit with massive blackouts April 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-spain-portugal-andorra-and-parts-of-southwestern-france-hit-with-massive-blackouts/ Email Print A massive power outage has disrupted Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and southwestern France, halting major cities and prompting swift grid restoration efforts as authorities investigate potential causes, including a possible cyberattack.⚡ MASSIVE BLACKOUT IN EUROPEResidents in Spain, Portugal, France, and Belgium report major outages.Airports and subways shut down, communication networks hit.Madrid's Barajas Airport is out of service, El Mundo reports.No official cause confirmed yet. Chaos unfolds. pic.twitter.com/vZyJOjhEwj— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 28, 2025 Widespread power outages in large parts of Spain, Portugal and France have left play at the Madrid Open suspended and fans in the dark As of now, it's unclear what caused the blackout.pic.twitter.com/HDtGIzmZYE— DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 28, 2025 BLACKOUT CHAOS: SPAIN, PORTUGAL — AND NOW PARTS OF FRANCE AND BELGIUM What started as a blackout in Spain and Portugal just got bigger — now parts of France, Belgium, and even tiny Andorra are getting hit too.Trains stopped, traffic lights failed, and phones cut out —… https://t.co/3f87soBqif pic.twitter.com/ZAV9gcTarn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 28, 2025 #BREAKING It's happening guys!!!Power supply disrupted in many European countries, blackout in France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium #blackout #Spain #Portugal #Europe pic.twitter.com/jY6sFMdcvu— Vishalpotterofficial (@vishalpott60095) April 28, 2025