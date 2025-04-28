Search

WATCH: Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of southwestern France hit with massive blackouts

A massive power outage has disrupted Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and southwestern France, halting major cities and prompting swift grid restoration efforts as authorities investigate potential causes, including a possible cyberattack.

