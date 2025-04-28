WATCH: Indian man unknowingly videos recent Kashmir terror attack while ziplining April 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-indian-man-unknowingly-videos-recent-kashmir-terror-attack-while-ziplining/ Email Print A recent attack by Pakistani Islamic terrorists that left 26 tourists dead was captured on video by a man zip lining through the chaos, with the sound of bullets ripping through the air and bodies falling all around him.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-28-at-18.53.29_68b23b5b.mp4 IndiaPakistanTerrorism