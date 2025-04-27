Report: Qatar torpedoed hostage deal

Multiple Israeli media reports claim that Qatari mediators encouraged Hamas to reject an Egyptian compromise proposal, suggesting a better deal could be reached if they held out despite Israeli military pressure.

By World Israel News Staff

Qatar has been undermining efforts to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, multiple Israeli news outlets citing senior Israeli officials say, in order to secure more favorable terms for Hamas.

According to a report Sunday by Israel Hayom, Qatari mediators who have acted as intermediaries in talks between Israel and Hamas since October 7th, 2023, have in recent weeks been encouraging Hamas to turn down a proposed compromise arrangement drafted by Egypt, on the assumption that the terror group could get a better deal if it holds out for more.

The Egyptian plan, proposed last month following the resumption of Israeli military operations in Gaza on March 18th, includes the release of five Israeli hostages – live and dead – at the outset of the new ceasefire, with additional releases every week to 10 days.

In exchange, Israel would release dozens of jailed Arab terrorists for each freed hostage, and would adhere to a ceasefire during the phased return of the captives.

Furthermore, Israel would carry out a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip returning to its positions prior to March 18th.

Officials cited by Israel Hayom and Yedioth Aharanoth say that Qatari mediators have hindered progress in talks conducted on the basis of the Egyptian proposal, suggesting that negotiations conducted solely through Egypt would likely have been more effective.

If a final agreement is not achieved in the coming days, Israel is expected to escalate military pressure in Gaza, Israel Hayom reported.

Israeli officials cited by the reports said that without Qatari interference, Hamas might have already accepted Egypt’s recent proposal, under the combined pressure of Israeli military operations, the suspension of humanitarian aid, and diplomatic pressure from both Egypt and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.