German dignitaries pay last respects to Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer

Friedländer, who died on May 9 at the age of 103, survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp and was active in education and campaigning until two days before her death.

By JNS

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was one of several high-profile political figures present at the funeral of 103-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer at the Weissensee Jewish cemetery in Berlin on Thursday.

Newly installed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended, as did his immediate predecessor, Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, parliamentary president Julia Klöckner and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, according to YahooNews!

Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia, a descendant of the last German emperor and a member of the board of trustees of the Margot Friedländer Foundation, was also in attendance.

Friedländer, who died on May 9, survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp and was active in education and campaigning until two days before her death. Flags in Berlin are being flown at half-staff, and people can sign a book of condolences at the capital’s city hall through Friday.

She returned to Germany in 2010 at the age of 88, having made the United States her home immediately after the Second World War. On her return, she worked as an activist and campaigner against antisemitism, and promoted democracy.